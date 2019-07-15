Gabrielle Union, 46, Packs On PDA With Dwyane Wade In $75 Bikini On Romantic Boat Ride

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram on July 15 to show off sweet photos of her and her husband getting cozy on a boat ride during their vacation in Ponza, Italy.

Gabrielle Union, 46, looked blissful in her latest snapshots with her husband Dwyane Wade, 37! The stunning actress looked amazing in a multi-colored patterned bikini from the Ashanti Swimwear line that cost $75 in pics she posted to Instagram that show her canoodling with her hunky man. The lovebirds were on a boat in Ponza, Italy during the major PDA and a beautiful body of water can be seen behind them. “🎶Driftin on a memory, ain’t no place I’d rather be…🎶 #WadeWorldTour2019 #567 🇮🇹👫🏾❤,” Gabrielle captioned the smiling photos.

This isn’t the first time Gabrielle and Dwyane, who have been married since 2014, often share photos of themselves enjoying time together. Last month, Gabrielle also posted pics and videos of her packing on the PDA with Dwyane during their vacation in Cannes. She looked equally as amazing in a different patterned bikini and the two appeared to be more in love than ever. On the trip, they were joined by their adorable eight-month-old daughter Kaavia, who also seemed to enjoy the sunny getaway.

When they’re not spending time with Kaavia on vacations, Gabrielle and Dwyane are bringing her to red carpet events! The proud parents stepped out with their precious tot at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on July 11 and they proved they are the CUTEST family when they posed for photos with the little girl, who was dressed in a white dress. In addition to posing on the carpet, they shared some candid moments at the event and pics showed them laughing and having a great time.

We love seeing Gabrielle, Dwyane and Kaavia whenever we get the chance! They’re one of the sweetest celeb families in the spotlight today and we can’t wait to see more memorable moments.