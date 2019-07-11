Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Bring Daughter Kaavia, 8 Mos., To Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

She’s not even a year old and Kaavia Wade is already slaying a carpet. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union took their new baby to the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, and it was totally adorable!

The biggest name on the orange carpet at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards was none other than Kaavia James Union Wade. The 8-month-old cutie joined her mother and father, Gabrielle Union, 46, and Dwyane Wade, 37, for the July 11 taping, and it was too cute for words. Gabrielle wore a green and brown sparkly mini, while Dwyane wore a black patterned blazer over a white shirt. But their daughter, Kaavia, was the cutest of all with a white dress and strappy sandals. Take a look at the photos below!

This appearance comes after Dwyane and Gabrielle had a date night at the 2019 ESPYs on July 10. The LA’s Finest star walked the red carpet with a floral outfit with a plunging neckline. The mini-skirt showed off all of Gabrielle’s legs, and she looked absolutely stunning. DWade didn’t look too shabby, either. He dressed in pristine white and looked absolutely cool in the California heat.

While the Kids’ Choice Sports awards were taped on July 11, it’ll be a month before Nickelodeon airs the program, as they’re set for an Aug. 10 airdate. So, if DWade’s daughter does anything cute inside the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, fans will have to wait a while to see. The former Miami Heat star let fans knew that he and Gabrielle were going to have a special “plus-one” at this event. “So I was out here, enjoying my view, by myself, and look who joined me,” he said while showing off his daughter in a July 11 Instagram Stories video. “So, me and Kaavia have to go upstairs and pick out her outfit for the Kids’ Choice [Sports] Awards. … you want to show the people what you [are wearing]…What do you want to do? You’ve got your Instagram account. You’ve got nearly a million followers. What do you want to do? It’s your followers.”

“All right. That’s what we’re gonna do – daddy-daughter time in her closet, picking out an outfit for the red carpet tonight,” Dwyane said. He wasn’t lying. As of his video, Kaavia had 806,000 followers, and all of them were probably waiting to see what their young queen was going to wear at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. While this isn’t Kaavia’s first red carpet appearance, it might be her best one…until the next!

Dwyane and Gabrielle brought their daughter to the May 2019 launch of the Kaavia James by Gabrielle Union capsule collection with New York & Company. The collection, which was inspired by Gabrielle’s daughter, contains pieces that contain sayings like “Dream,” and the Kaavia-related hashtag, “#shadybaby,” per PEOPLE. At the May launch, Kaavia wore a camo-inspired outfit that matched her mothers. “I told them to SMIZE,” the then 5-month-old captioned a related Instagram picture of her parents flashing ear-to-ear grins. “They don’t follow directions. Amateurs.”