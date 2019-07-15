Brad Pitt Reportedly Spending ‘Lengthy’ Time With Kids This Summer As Angelina Jolie Is Away Working

Brad Pitt has been fighting to get more time with his kids since he split from Angelina Jolie, and this summer, he’ll finally get to spend a significant amount of time with them, according to a new report.

“Angelina [Jolie] is going to be spending a lot of the summer filming Those Who Wish Me Dead, so she reached out to Brad [Pitt] and offered him the chance to look after the children,” The Sun reports. “This is a massive step for them and the children, who have only had limited time with Brad since the breakup. It feels like a really positive move all around, and Brad is over the moon. He invited his parents to stay with them at his mansion in Los Angeles so they can have some proper family time together.”

It’s been nearly three years since Angelina and Brad broke up in Sept. 2016, and they still haven’t finalized a permanent custody plan for the kids. At the end of 2018, they came to a temporary agreement, which allowed Brad more time with the children than he was previously getting. The agreement put a plan in place for him to work toward receiving full 50/50 custody, although it’s unclear if they’ve reached that goal at this time. Brad has made a point to make his time with the kids private, and has not been photographed with them since the divorce.

On the other hand, Angelina is seen out and about with the children quite often. From shopping trips, to lunch dates, to red carpets, we’ve seen her with the pair’s six kids countless times over the last three years.

Back in January, Brad and Angelina were seen together for the first time since their breakup. Photos showed the pair in what looked like a ‘tense’ conversation with their lawyers, as they continued to try and negotiate in the aftermath of the split. The exes’ divorce still has not been finalized.