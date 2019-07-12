Pauly D Reveals Which Of His ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars He’d Be Open To Having Threesomes With

Andy Cohen, 51, asked the MTV star if he’d rather sleep with longtime co-star Snooki, 31, or Deena Cortese, 32, Pauly didn’t hurt anyone’s feelings: “Oh man, those are my sisters…threesome.” But Pauly did pick one castmate over the other when presented his next batch of potential bed buddies. Are you shore about that, Pauly D ? The 39-year-old DJ was forced to make a hard decision while playing a game of Are You Jersey Shore? on the July 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. So, he decided to not make a decision at all! When host, 51, asked the MTV star if he’d rather sleep with longtime co-star, 31, or, 32, Pauly didn’t hurt anyone’s feelings:

Andy later asked Pauly who he’d rather invite into a threesome: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, or Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 37. “Ronnie, because I think he’s single, maybe,” Pauly replied. Well, Ronnie may not be married like Snooki, Deena and The Situation, but he certainly didn’t look single single just over a week ago.

Ronnie and his off-again, on-again girlfriend Jen Harley, 31, partied together with friends at Lake Mead in Las Vegas on June 30, where Jen leaped into Ronnie's arms! Jen also shared a photo from her family trip to Disney's Animal Kingdom with Ronnie and their daughter Ariana Sky Magro, 1, on June 20. Perhaps Pauly didn't get the memo on their reunion?