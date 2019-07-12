Watch
Pauly D Reveals Which Of His ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars He’d Be Open To Having Threesomes With
Pauly D found himself in a pickle when asked which ‘Jersey Shore’ co-star he’d rather sleep with. The DJ had a creative solution.
Are you shore about that, Pauly D? The 39-year-old DJ was forced to make a hard decision while playing a game of Are You Jersey Shore? on the July 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. So, he decided to not make a decision at all! When host Andy Cohen, 51, asked the MTV star if he’d rather sleep with longtime co-star Snooki, 31, or Deena Cortese, 32, Pauly didn’t hurt anyone’s feelings: “Oh man, those are my sisters…threesome.” But Pauly did pick one castmate over the other when presented his next batch of potential bed buddies.
Andy later asked Pauly who he’d rather invite into a threesome: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, or Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 37. “Ronnie, because I think he’s single, maybe,” Pauly replied. Well, Ronnie may not be married like Snooki, Deena and The Situation, but he certainly didn’t look single single just over a week ago.
Ronnie and his off-again, on-again girlfriend Jen Harley, 31, partied together with friends at Lake Mead in Las Vegas on June 30, where Jen leaped into Ronnie’s arms! Jen also shared a photo from her family trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom with Ronnie and their daughter Ariana Sky Magro, 1, on June 20. Perhaps Pauly didn’t get the memo on their reunion?
Meanwhile, Pauly is certainly single. [SPOILER AHEAD] He sent both of his finalists home on A Double Shot at Love, Derynn Paige and Nikki Hall, in the June 27 finale! The latter even leaked alleged affectionate texts from Pauly to prove her love wasn’t “one-sided,” a move that took the MTV icon by surprise. “Pauly D is surprised at the way Nikki is acting with her public bashing of him as he didn’t do anything to her,” a source close to the production EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Pauly was never that into Nikki Hall in the first place so doesn’t really consider her an ex.” And we’re back to the drawing board when it comes to Pauly finding someone he can enjoy a committed twosome with!