NASCAR’s Natalie Decker Angrily Rips Spencer Boyd’s Hat Off His Head After He Causes Her To Crash

Things got heated between NASCAR racers, Natalie Decker and Spencer Boyd, after a crash on the course July 11. Natalie made it clear she was NOT happy about the collision.

Natalie Decker, 22, and Spencer Boyd, 24, were involved in a fiery crash while competing at the Truck Series NASCAR race in Kentucky on July 11. Spencer’s car was the first to go out of control on the course, and as he spun out, he took Natalie with him. The two were checked out at the infield care center after the collision, and after it was clear that they were both okay, Natalie confronted Spencer — and she let him know that she was not happy that he brought her along in his crash.

During the argument, Natalie ripped Spencer’s hat off of his head and tossed it on the ground before angrily walking away. A member of the security team could be heard saying, “That’s enough!” as Natalie stormed off. The video cuts off at that point, so it’s unclear how Spencer reacted or if there was any further interaction between the two. Regardless, it’s safe to say that Natalie was not pleased that she was involved in yet ANOTHER crash on the race course.

In the end, Tyler Ankrum, who is just 18 years old, won the race. The next Truck Series race, Gander RV 150, will take place at Pocono Raceway on July 27.

Appears we got a conflict in the garage between Spencer Boyd and Natalie Decker. Credit to Jon Pittman for the great footage. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/MB0y9pyGjl — Nick Olsen (@NickOlsen_) July 12, 2019

Natalie began racing cars when she was just 12 years old, and started competing in NASCAR races in 2016. Her cousins, Paige and Claire Decker, also participate in the sport.