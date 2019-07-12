Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Honeymoon Plans: Why They’re Waiting To Take ‘Tropical’ Vacation

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright married in a lavish June 29 wedding, but their honeymoon plans are on hold.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot in a Kentucky Castle on June 29, but work is preventing them from taking their honeymoon right away. The nuptials were filmed for Vanderpump Rules and the show is still in production for the current season, so they’re back in L.A and hard at work at SUR. “Jax and Brittany are excited to go on their honeymoon, but they haven’t yet because they had to get back to LA to film Vanderpump Rules. The cast is filming pretty much around the clock right now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The good news is that once production is over, co-star Lala Kent‘s film producer fiance Randall Emmett, 48, has got Jax and Brittaney’s honeymoon covered. “They will take their honeymoon somewhere tropical when they wrap in the very late summer or early part of fall. Randall actually surprised them and has offered to take care of the trip on behalf of he and Lala as their wedding gift and they’re really appreciative of that. They can’t wait to go away together,” our insider adds.

The couple tied the knot in a super romantic ceremony on June 29 at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky. Brittany wore a gorgeous off the shoulder white flowing gown with an intricate fitted bodice, a full skirt, long train and veil. The Vanderpump Rules cast was present — most of the ladies on the show were bridesmaids — as well as head honcho Lisa Vanderpump.

The 58-year-old restaurateur was a last minute surprise as her attendance wasn’t clear until the last minute. Lisa’s beloved mom died on June 17 and she had been in her native England mourning and making funeral arrangements. She had to bow out as the officiant of the ceremony, but Jax’s pal, NSYNC’s Lance Bass, 40, stepped in to marry the couple. Lisa and her husband Ken Todd, 61, flew in to Kentucky the day before the ceremony and intended to surprise Jax, 40, and Brittany, 30, but unfortunately Randall blew the secret. He posted a photo of the three aboard a private plane to his Instagram and wrote “We’re here!! We love you Jax. It wasn’t easy to get here but we’re here for you on your magical day.”