Camille Grammer ‘Hopeful’ She’ll Be A Full-Time Cast Member On RHOBH Next Season

Camille Grammer wants to be a full-time housewife on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. ‘She views it as a serious job.’

While Camille Grammer, 50, has been a full-time housewife on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, that wasn’t always the case for her. And, according to a source close to Camille, she wants to be full-time again on the Bravo reality television show. “Camille Grammer is hopeful that she can get a diamond again next year,” our source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.

“She feels she brings a lot to the show and she views it as a serious job which is why she speaks her mind the way she does,” our source added. “She really wants to work and be full-time. She knows the other women get frustrated with her, but she doesn’t care. She feels she’s speaking up for what is right. She doesn’t like how a lot of them treated her this year.”

Dorit Kemsley. “The rest of the cast thinks Camille brought the extra drama solely to secure her role for next season,” the source concluded. Camille recently liked tweets that slammed

“If Dorit & PK wonder where Camille got her $, google Grammnet Productions,” one liked tweet form Camille read. “Camille owns 50%. They produced several shows in the 90s & into 2000s. Medium was likely the most successful, ran 7 seasons, awards, $. It was Camille’s brainchild. She’s no gold digger. #RHOBH.”

Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards on Watch What Happens Live. “I was hurt by Kyle this year for some of the petty comments she made about the bridesmaid dress and leading up to it, I thought she would have been a little more supportive,” Camille said. “This was a big thing for me, to get remarried again. I was a little disappointed and I think Teddi is too far up her ass.” This came after Camille shaded andon Watch What Happens Live. “I was hurt by Kyle this year for some of the petty comments she made about the bridesmaid dress and leading up to it, I thought she would have been a little more supportive,” Camille said. “This was a big thing for me, to get remarried again. I was a little disappointed and I think Teddi is too far up her ass.”

One thing’s for sure – Camille certainly knows how to stir the pot! We’re excited to see her next season, no matter what capacity on the show she takes!