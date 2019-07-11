Camille Grammer ‘Likes’ Shady Tweets About PK & Dorit Kemsley After Their Bank Account Is Frozen

‘RHOBH’s Camille Grammer defended herself on Twitter, after Dorit questioned where her money came from, all the while, the Beverly Beach designer is experiencing her own financial issues.

After Dorit and PK Kemsley’s bank accounts were reportedly frozen, due to their ongoing money issues, Camille Grammer took to Twitter to seemingly react. “If Dorit & PK wonder where Camille got her $, google Grammnet Productions,” read one tweet “liked” by the RHOBH star. That statement referred to Camille’s ex-husband, Kelsey Grammer’s, production company. It continued, “Camille owns 50%. They produced several shows in the 90s & into 2000s. Medium was likely the most successful, ran 7 seasons, awards, $. It was Camille’s brainchild. She’s no gold digger. #RHOBH.” Then, a second tweet she liked said #NoPrenup as one of the hashtags.

A third message said, “Exactly! I’ve been saying this. Also, she helped him get clean & build what they had during that marriage. I’m neutral on Camille in general but fair’s fair.” This all comes after Dorit questioned where Camille gets her money from — something she wondered during the July 9 season finale. It also comes after Camille questioned Dorit and PK’s finances during the June 25 episode of RHOBH, telling them that they owed someone “very, very close” to her almost $1 million. On Wednesday, July 10, a judge ordered for Dorit and PK’s account to remain untouched until a September court hearing, after a man named Nico Kirzis filed a lawsuit against PK, alleging that Dorit’s husband owes him $1.2 million.

On the show, Camille approached Dorit about her money issues, saying, “I didn’t know where you were getting all this money from, but I know things for certain.” On the “After Show,” Camille continued to explain that PK opened up to her about his bankruptcy issues, but that clip ended up being from an episode last year, when PK spoke to Camille and a group of people, telling them, “And now, I got taken down, because if you get too big for your boots, you get taken down.” “She was threatening,” Dorit said of Camille on the “AfterShow.” “She was getting very aggressive, and she just kept threatening. ‘I know he owes money to someone. He owes money.'”

The Beverly Beach designer added, “PK’s affairs, and whoever’s coming out trying to say he owes him money, that is from another lifetime ago. It’s way before me, it’s way before his bankruptcy. t’s at the height — and unfortunately, when you become public they come out of the woodworks and that’s exactly what’s happening. There’s far more to the story than what people think that they know, and there’s a lot that I can’t say, obviously, because it’s in the hands of the lawyers and where it should be.”