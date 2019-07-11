Sandra Bullock, 54, Stuns In Plunging Fringe Tuxedo At ESPY Awards — See Pics

Sandra Bullock looked amazing at the ESPY Awards in LA on July 10 when she opted to wear a plunging black tuxedo.

Sandra Bullock, 54, stole the show at the 27th annual ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The gorgeous actress took the stage to present the award for “Best Team” when she opted to wear a skintight black tuxedo. The jacket featured a seriously plunging V-neckline, which Sandra opted to go braless under, showing off ample cleavage. The jacket was super cropped, cinching in her tiny waist, while two chunky gold buttons fastened it closed. She paired the jacket with high-waisted skinny leg trousers that were cropped to the ankle and hugged her toned legs perfectly.

The best part of Sandra’s look, however, was without a doubt the long fringe that hung down from the coat. The entire bottom of the jacket was lined with thick, long black fringe that ended at her ankles and swayed as she walked. She topped her outfit off with a fabulous pair of black strappy René Caovilla Serpiana Satin Sandals that featured a bedazzled gold snake across the front. As for her glam, Sandra left her shoulder-length brown hair down and parted in the middle, in loose, effortless beach waves.

Not only did Sandra look amazing at the awards show, she took to the stage to present the Best Team award to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team, who just won the World Cup, and before passing the microphone over to the girls, she said, “All those in favor of equal pay, say I.”

Other fashionable celebs in attendance at the awards show included Ciara, who arrived in a skintight black gown with an insanely plunging neckline that showed off ample cleavage and cutouts on the side, revealing her toned abs. Gabrielle Union also arrived looking fabulous in a tight, blue floral bodycon dress with a low-cut V-neckline and massively poofy long sleeves. Click through the gallery above to see all the red carpet arrivals at the ESPYs.