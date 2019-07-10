Ciara Drops Jaws In A Plunging Black Gown & Thigh High Slit At ESPYS With Russell Wilson

Sports-lovers Ciara and Russell Wilson made their yearly pilgrimage to the ESPY Awards, where they matched in black red carpet attire — Ciara especially demanded attention in a cutout gown!

Ciara, 33, said to “Level Up,” and she took her own advice when dressing for the 2019 ESPY Awards on July 10. The singer transcended the typical LBD in a regal black gown fit for a James Bond girl, thanks to the modern cutouts on the dress’s front and back, a deep V-neck cut and major slit that ran up her thigh. Ciara complemented the gown with strappy black heels from Giuseppe Zanotti, and long raven waves parted down the middle.

Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson, 30, also joined in the color theme by stepping out in a midnight black suit at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. The jacquard print on the Seattle Seahawk quartberback’s coat added extra flair and mystique! Peek closely at his choice in accessories, and you’ll notice the NFL star forewent the status quo bow tie and loafers in favor of Loriblo dress shoes and an Alex Soldier broach.

The lovers, who just rang in their third wedding anniversary, wrapped their arms around one another and smiled for photographers. Ciara and Russell are happy to be there, seeing that they’re regulars! The award show has given Russell respectable nods in the past, with a nomination for “Best NFL Player” in 2014 and “Best Breakthrough Athlete” in 2013.

Ciara and Russell weren’t the only ones who pulled off a powerful dress-suit combo, as Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, both 46, were also a power couple on the ESPYs red carpet. Other household names that dressed to impress for sports’ biggest night included host Tracy Morgan, Elle Fanning, Colton Haynes, Takeoff, Quavo, Dwight Howard, Nastia Liukin, Lindsey Vonn and more — you can check out the red carpet arrivals in HollywoodLife’s gallery above.