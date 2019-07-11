Brooks Koepka’s GF Jena Sims Looks Super Sexy In Plunging Pink Dress At ESPY Awards

The 2019 ESPY Awards was date night for Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims, and Jena just may have won the red carpet with her super sexy pink ensemble!

Jena Sims, 30, looked like absolute perfection while walking the ESPY Awards red carpet with her man, Brooks Koepka, on July 10. The former pageant queen wore a long-sleeved pink dress, which featured a plunging neckline that revealed insane cleavage. Although Jena was definitely at risk of a wardrobe malfunction in the risque ensemble, she posed confidently and looked incredible. The gown also featured a thigh-high leg slit, allowing Jena to show even more skin as she posed beside her man on the carpet.

To complete her red carpet look, Jena wore her hair straight and parted in the middle, but pushed the locks behind her shoulders so that the dress commanded full attention. She also rocked nude, strappy, open-toed heels and a pair of gorgeous statement earrings. Her glam was on-point, too, as she rocked a light pink lipstick and gorgeous smokey eye. Meanwhile, Brooks looked super handsome in his navy blue and black tux, which featured a black bow tie. All in all, these two were absolute couple goals at the show!

Brooks took home the Best Male Golfer award at the ESPYs, which was certainly no surprise considering his stats over the past year. Since June 2018, Brooks has won two PGA Championships, as well as the U.S. Open. He also finished second at the 2019 Masters.

Of course, Jena has been a major support system for Brooks throughout his stellar year. The two began dating in 2017, and have been going strong ever since. Jena won the Miss Teen USA pageant in 2007 and has gone onto work in acting and modeling. She also attended Belmont University.