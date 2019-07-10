Janel Parrish Reveals Surprising Way She Found Out Shay Mitchell’s Pregnant: She’ll ‘Be A Great Mom’

Janel Parrish was in awe just like the rest of us when she learned her former ‘Pretty Little Liars’ co-star Shay Mitchell revealed she was pregnant with her first child on June 28!

Janel Parrish dished on Pretty Little Liars co-star Shay Mitchell‘s recent pregnancy announcement. The actress, who is starring in the latest thriller Trespassers EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife how she thinks Shay will handle motherhood. “hat’s so exciting! First of all that glamorous picture of her where she looks perfect and has a pregnant belly. I’m like, ‘Wow, the most gorgeous pregnant woman that’s ever existed in life.’ I’m super excited for her, I’m really happy for her and I think she’s going to be a great mom,” Janel gushed over Shay’s pregnancy announcement via Instagram on June 28. We asked Janel if she found out like the rest of us when Shay shared the stunning image with her 24.8 million followers. “I did. It popped up on my feed and I was like, ‘Ahh!’ Janel explained. “I had no idea!”

Janel was in awe just like the rest of us over Shay’s flawless look in the photos. “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” Shay humorously captioned the stunning image where she flaunted her growing bump while posing completely topless. As we reported earlier, Shay also shared the exciting news via her YouTube page. “There is something in the oven and it’s not my pizza!!!” she captioned the video. “WOW… It’s kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you. It’s exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time. Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me it wasn’t until I couldn’t hide it anymore and was tired of wearing over sized sweatshirts. We’re beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family. I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past 6 months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride!!”

After Shay revealed she’s expecting her first child with longtime boyfriend Matte Babel, Janel hopped into the comments section under the pregnancy announcement and wrote, “Congrats gorgeous!” Her other Pretty Little Liars co-stars also jumped in to celebrate the exciting news. The Rosewood clique made sure to issue its congratulations! “YAS queen 😍😍😍 I am so excited to be a mama with you and welcome this beautiful babe to the world!” Troian Bellisario commented, and Ashley Benson wrote, “I love you my girl. I can’t wait.” Lucy Hale was just as ecstatic: “Congrats Shay !! 😭❤️🌟.” Fellow PLL star Julian Morris left a red heart emoji, and Sasha Pieterse (the on-screen queen bee) reposted Shay’s baby bump portrait to her Instagram Story and wrote, “Congratulations Beautiful Mama” and “Stunning.”