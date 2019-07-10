50 Cent Raves Over Serena Williams’ Unretouched ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Cover — ‘God Is Good’

50 Cent shared his love for Serena Williams’ behind on July 9 when he took to Instagram to share her eye-catching ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ cover photo and captioned it with positive words.

50 Cent, 44, is loving Serena Williams‘ latest unretouched Harper’s Bazaar cover pic and he didn’t mind sharing his opinion with the world on July 9! The rapper posted a pic of the amazing cover along with a positive message to Instagram and it proves he’s all about the behind. In the incredible photo, which is completely unretouched, 37-year-old Serena can be seen with her back towards the camera while flaunting half of her bare behind under a flowing open metallic gold-colored dress. She has her head turned over the shoulder and is giving off a fierce and serious facial expression. “👀@serenawilliams put a lil bit of that ass out there. Now Repeat after me say, God is good all the time. 😏🍾#lecheminduroi #bransoncognac,” 50 captioned the post. See 50 Cent’s post about Serena HERE!

Serena’s Harper’s Bazaar cover was first released to the public on the same day 50 commented on it. The professional tennis champion posted a different pic from the magazine shoot that showed her standing from the side while wearing a long-sleeved tight mini dress the same gold color as the dress she wore on the cover. Her natural hair is down as she also wore matching strapped heels. “I’m proud to use my voice and words to share an essay on the raw feelings I had during a match we may all remember. The essay and unretouched photos are live on @harpersbazaarus. Link in bio. Photographed by @alexilubomirski Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen Styling by @menamorado,” she captioned the pic.

Like 50, many fans and followers of Serena couldn’t help but praise the athlete for confidently showing off her muscular body after she posed for the new photos. Fellow celebs such as Gabrielle Union and La La Anthony also took the time to leave some nice comments on her post. “Always so proud of u friend ❤️❤️❤️🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆,” La La’s comment read while Gabrielle left multiple fire emojis.

It’s great to see Serena strutting her stuff and embracing her natural beauty while all kinds of people, including 50 Cent takes notice! We hope to see more pics like this in the future.