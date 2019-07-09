Paulina Porizkova Says Kendall & Kaia Would ‘Absolutely’ Be Models Without Famous Families: ‘They’re Gorgeous’

Paulina Porizkova shared her thoughts on the new age of models, like Kendall Jenner & Kaia Gerber!

While some former supermodels have dissed the new age of editorial and runway talent, like Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, Paulina Porizkova, 54, is embracing them! The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model opened up on the HollywoodLife podcast about the new wave of beauty, and, specifically, her thoughts on models coming from famous families! “Truly, I think Kaia, Hailey [Baldwin] and Kendall are absolutely beautiful. Gorgeous, gorgeous young girls. They would have probably absolutely been models, even if they weren’t famous to start with, but we don’t know that, because now, you do have to be famous in order to be famous, somehow!” Paulina revealed, EXCLUSIVELY. “t’s a weird catch. Models now have to be somebody, before they even get to model, which is upside-down to me. Now, you build yourself, and you build your base on social media — you structure who you think you want to be.”

She continued, “It can be a wonderful thing, because it’s democratic. Everybody can be famous. At the same time, everybody can be famous…” Paulina, who was the first Central European woman to cover the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit issue in 1984, just bared all in the 2019 edition, posing in a tiny bikini on the beach! “I am so much wiser and smarter now than I was back then, and modeling is a weird job! If anything, it drove home with more impact that ‘Wow, this is such a bizarre thing to be doing!” Paulina said, reflecting on her most recent shoot. “I was thinking, ‘Wow, this is such a bizarre thing to be doing. Here I am, in a thong, in an ocean, and there’s people passing by… That’s a job for people… it used to be my job.”

Paulina added that when shooting for SI: Swim this time around, she was “struggling with being proud” and “accepting who I am.” At the same time, Paulina admitted she’s so proud of the way the standard of beauty has widened. “I’ve always been under the impression that every woman has something beautiful about her,” she explained on the HollywoodLife podcast. “There are different kinds of beauty that are being celebrated and I think that’s just absolutely wonderful.”

