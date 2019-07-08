Heidi Klum, 46, Shows Off Red Lacy Lingerie From Her Own Collection While Going Makeup-Free

Heidi Klum looked fresh-faced and gorgeous in a new Instagram video that showed off her makeup-free face and perfect body.



So, you’re saying that you don’t celebrate Monday with a casual lingerie shoot? That’s how Heidi Klum rang in the start to her week, posing and preening on Instagram while relaxing a cute bra from her new intimates collection. Heidi’s video, which was captioned “I LOVE YOU TOKYO”, showed her chilling in the window of a skyscraper that overlooks the city, giving the camera major face as it pans up and down her famous body. It goes without saying that she looks incredible. But, Heidi is also without a stitch of makeup, and somehow still looks decades younger than her 46 years of age. The video was apparently shot to hype the upcoming collection for Heidi Klum Intimates, which features that red lingerie.

The supermodel has been killing it on social media lately. Heidi recently posted a video that showed her brushing her teeth while topless. The only thing she was actually wearing in the bathroom snap was a sexy pair of black underwear. Her hair was covering her chest just enough to keep it off the Instagram censor radar. It was captioned, “NACHT IHR LIEBEN 😁❤️,” which is German for “Goodnight, love you.” Can you believe that Heidi’s the mother of four children under 16. Her body is just as good as any of the 20 year olds running the game right now! And, frankly, so is her Instagram account.

Heidi celebrated Pride Month in style on Instagram, dancing around while doused in rainbow paint to the tune of George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90”. She looked so happy and lovely in her Pride post, which she captioned, “Happy #PRIDE 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 Celebrating & supporting all of those in the LGBTQ+ community today … and every day. Thank you for educating, inspiring and continually fighting for a world that is tolerant and equal. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🌈 #loveislove #pride #pride2019#equality #lgbtq #vote”.

While these posts are so much fun, there’s something in particular we hope to see on her page soon: wedding pics! Heidi is set to marry her boyfriend, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, and their wedding day should be coming soon!