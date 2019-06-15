Watch
Heidi Klum, 46, & Mom Of 4 Brushes Her Teeth In Nothing But Underwear & Exudes Total Confidence

Heidi Klum looked stunning in a new Instagram video in which she was totally topless. The mom advertised her Heidi Klum Intimates collection with her latest post.

Heidi Klum, 46, is proving that beauty comes at all ages. The mother-of-four shared an Instagram video of herself on June 14 brushing her teeth. But the average task was elevated by the fact that Heidi was completely topless! The model shared a selfie boomerang while she cleaned her pearly whites while her hair draped over her chest.

The model’s accompanying caption for the post read, in German, “GUTE NACHT IHR LIEBEN 😁❤️ #heidiklumintimates.” In English, her words meant “Goodnight, love you,” and of course, the hashtag was already in English. Heidi showed off her Heidi Klum Intimates black underwear, which featured both a low-rise and high-rise strap component. The underwear Heidi wore in her video is not on her website.

Heidi showed off her body recently while celebrating Pride Month. On June 8, she posted a video of herself in a bikini and covered in rainbow body point to show her support for the LGBTQ+ community. “Happy #PRIDE 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 Celebrating & supporting all of those in the LGBTQ+ community today … and every day,” Heidi said in her caption.

GUTE NACHT IHR LIEBEN 😁❤️ #heidiklumintimates

“Thank you for educating, inspiring and continually fighting for a world that is tolerant and equal. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🖤 🌈 #loveislove #pride #pride2019 #equality #lgbtq #vote.” We love Heidi’s carefree approach to her Instagram account, and that she has fun on her feed while also being vocal about causes important to her. We’re excited to see what the German model posts next!