Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Share A Sweet Kiss As They Enjoy Romantic Saint Tropez Vacation

Love was in the air as Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson enjoyed a luxurious vacation in beautiful Saint Tropez, where they were caught locking lips for all to see!

Cara Delevingne, 26, and Ashley Benson, 29, are living it up on their romantic vacation. The two stars jet set off to the coastal French town of Saint Tropez, where they were spotted sharing some sweet PDA together. The two lovebirds have been inseparable as of late, and proved to be more smitten than ever as they wrapped one another in an embrace outside their car. The photos from the moment show the runway model planting a big smooch on the Pretty Little Liars actress cheek and clearly, this vacay was one romantic escapade.

Other photos from the day show the two ladies absolutely beaming outside a local café. Both stars were dressed in ultra casual garb for their outing, with Cara rocking a white tank and a fedora, while her beau donned a similar top and cut-off denim shorts. They both sported large, circular sunglasses on the sunshine-filled day in France.

It’s pretty clear these two are no longer trying to keep their romance under wraps. While the two were first romantically linked in August of 2018 when they were spotted (you guessed it) kissing, but Cara finally confirmed their relationship on social media on June 14. Then, just days later, Cara gushed about her loving relationship with Ashley during the TrevorLIVE Gala on June 17. “I also have another very special woman in this room to thank, and you know who you are,” Cara raved that night. “She’s one of the people that helped me love myself when I needed it most, and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you, sprinkles.”

These two could not be any cuter if they tried! It’s so sweet to see Cara and Ashley enjoying their vacation together and hey — a little PDA never hurt anyone.