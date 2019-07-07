Michelle Obama looked absolutely glamorous at the Essence Festival, rocking a glittery jumpsuit that impressed all.

Even if she’s no longer sitting in the White House, Michelle Obama, 55, will forever remain a fashion icon in our hearts. The former First Lady absolutely glistened last night at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. She graced the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with her presence while she glowed in a sparkly blue jumpsuit.

Michelle’s dark blue ensemble featured long, flowing and flared pants, as well as a gold and blue high-waisted belt. The beloved best-selling author wore her natural hair down and sported a gorgeous lip gloss.

She spoke onstage alongside Gayle King, 64. One of the topics Michelle spoke about is how women could do more to make ourselves a priority. “One thing I keep hearing from women across the country is how hard it is for us to put ourselves first,” Michelle said in her caption of the video in an Instagram post on July 7. “We’re the first to care for our their friends, families, coworkers, but we are last on our own list.”

“The good news is we can make a change,” she continued. “I’ve seen it in my own life. And that starts with all of us as women searching within ourselves and our stories—and sharing what we’ve learned with one another. So I want to hear from you! What do you do to make yourself more of a priority?”

We love Michelle’s thought-provoking Instagram caption, and her look from last night stole our hearts, too. We can’t wait to see more from Michelle – more of what she has to say, and what she has to wear!