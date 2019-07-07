Khloe Kardashian Reveals The Exact Workout She Does To Stay A Size 4 After Giving Birth To True

Khloe Kardashian revealed that she weighed 203 lbs. when her daughter True was born. A year later, she’s down to a size 4 and is ready to share her workout secrets with her fans.

Khloe Kardashian knows you can’t just get a ~revenge body~ overnight. The reality star, 35, put in a ton of hard work to lose weight after giving birth to True Thompson in April 2018, at which time she weighed 203 pounds. Now, she’s revealed the exercise routines she swears by that helped her get down to a size 4 post-baby – and it comes just in time for the new season of Revenge Body!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star explained that she prefers to mix up her workouts so she doesn’t get bored, but she does have a few go-tos. “I’ve always loved boxing,” she told Us Weekly. “But I do a lot of metabolic circuit training too. And I love to do weights, but with cardio intervals in between.”

The upcoming season of her makeover series was filmed after she welcomed her daughter, so fans will also witness her own weight loss transformation throughout the show. “I was, in a way, doing my own Revenge Body this time!” she said. “At the beginning of the show, when I was doing my interviews with everyone, I’m a little bit heavier and more out of shape because it was closer to when I delivered.”

She continued, “It’s funny because at the end, in the reveals, I noticed the evolution of my fitness journey as well. I also think I have more empathy for moms juggling everything.”

Khloe previously revealed that she had unrealistic expectations of her post-baby weight loss journey before realizing how much work actually goes into getting back into shape. “I gained 40 pounds during my pregnancy. I was 203 lbs. when I delivered, which blows my mind,” she told mom Kris Jenner in a recent video. “You think you’re going to have a baby and all of it’s going to come out, and then you leave the hospital and you’re like, ‘What is going on? Why do I still have all of this weight?’” The mom-of-one has certainly come a long way since having her baby girl!

Revenge Body premieres Sunday, July 7 at 9pm ET/PT on E!