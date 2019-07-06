‘Power’ Season 6 Trailer: Ghost & Tommy Are At War & Angela Makes A Comeback

The wait is almost over. The first trailer for ‘Power’ season 6 dropped on July 6 and there’s really no one Ghost can trust at this point. Plus, Angela is back after nearly dying in Ghost’s arms.

The final season of Power is going to out with a bang. Starz is dubbing season 6 the “final betrayal” so you know these last episodes are going to be epic. First and foremost, Angela appears to be very much alive. After being shot by Tommy in the season 5 finale, Angela somehow pulled through. Power creator Courtney A. Kemp confirmed that Angela was very much alive after the shocking finale cliffhanger in 2018 but we all honestly needed to see her in the flesh. Angela doesn’t show up until the very end of the trailer. “I didn’t kill her, Angie. I didn’t kill her,” Ghost says to her. Angela whispers back, “You will.”

In the final season, Ghost’s life is crumbling all around him. “Let me ask you a question. When you look in a mirror, what do you even see?” Tasha asks him. Ghost says in the trailer, “I try so hard. I can’t change what I did, but I can change what I do now.” But will it be enough? That’s the ultimate question.

It sounds as if Ghost’s own son, Tariq, may be turning against him. “How would you feel if something really bad happened to him?” Tommy asks Tariq, who replies, “To be honest, I don’t know.” Tommy and Ghost have gone from being like brothers to enemies. “This is war,” Tommy says in the trailer. Whatever happens, there’s going to be bloodshed.

Power stars Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Rotimi, La La Anthony, Jerry Ferrara, Shane Johnson, Michael Rainey Jr., and Larenz Tate. Joining the show as series regulars for the final season are Evan Handler, Michael J. Ferguson, Monique Gabriela Curnen, and Mike Dopud. Power season 6, which will consist of 15 episodes, will premiere Aug. 25 on Starz.