Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade, 19, Shows Off Toned Tummy In Bandeau Top With Sister On July 4th

After last being seen in public at a CVS in June, Olivia Jade was much more dressed up as she headed to a Fourth of July party in Malibu with her sister Isabella.

Save for outings like a CVS run or drive around town, Olivia Jade, 19, has rarely been seen in public since her parents Lori Loughlin, 54, and Mossimo Giannulli, 56, were accused of allegedly being involved in Operation Varsity Blues in March 2019. So it was quite the surprise to see the YouTube star step out in a trendy ensemble — a twist-tie bandeau top, striped beach pants and Windsor Smith platform sneakers — on July 4. She was on her way to celebrate America’s birthday at a party in Malibu, accompanied by a friend and her sister Isabella, 20.

Isabella was also dressed to impress in a red polka-dotted dress with white Dr. Martens. However, no mention or photos of the party were seen on Olivia’s once very active Instagram. Apparently, she won’t be updating the grid for quite some time, according to fellow YouTube star Tana Mongeau! “She openly tells people, ‘I’m not gonna post on social media for the next, like, year,'” Tana claimed in a YouTube “Mukbang” video that featured Shane Dawson and his fiancé, Ryland Adams, uploaded on June 20.

Olivia’s attendance at the Fourth of July festivities comes after she and Isabella also enjoyed a fun outing at the Bootsy Bellows club in West Hollywood on May 28, where they twinned in black leather jackets! A month before the girls’ night out, we heard that Olivia was quite shaken by the whole ordeal as her parents face charges for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. “She’s been upset and crying as things continue to get worse for the family,” a source close to the social media influencer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, prior to her trip to the club. “Olivia is hoping her parents don’t try and fight the case and take it to trial where her mom could lose and be sent away for a long time.”

We most recently reported of Olivia and Isabella’s trip to CVS on June 20, where they looked like any other pair of casually dressed shoppers. But their parents are still fighting to clear their names, after turning down a plea deal and pleading not guilty to two conspiracy charges in April.

The Fuller House star and her husband have been accused of allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters’ admission into the University of Southern California under the guise of recruits on the crew team. However, Laura Janke, a former women’s soccer assistant coach at USC, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering, after confessing to allegedly forging athletic profiles for the parents involved in the college admissions scandal (which allegedly included Lori’s daughters).