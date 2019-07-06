Camila Cabello Spotted At Shawn Mendes’ Concert After Appearing Flirty With Him On 4th Of July

Camila is supporting her two-time song collaborator! The singer showed love for Shawn Mendes, who she dropped a new single with recently.

Camila Cabello, 22, proved that she supports her colleague and friend by showing up to Shawn Mendes‘ concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on July 5. The former Fifth Harmony singer showed up to 20-year-old Shawn’s L.A. concert in a white silk long-sleeved top and high-waisted, flared denim pants. Camila wore her signature long brown hair down and wavy.

She was seen going into the show with her mother and friends. Camila and Shawn recently released new song, “Señorita,” with a sexy music video of the two of them in a hotel room. The young singers have been seen spending more time together since their new single dropped, in addition to Camila splitting with ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey, 32, around one month ago after a year of dating. Shawn is currently single, and his last public relationship was with Hailey Baldwin, 22, who he went to the 2018 Met Gala with right before she got engaged to Justin Bieber, 25.

Camila and Shawn have been friends for years, dating back to before their song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” came out in 2015. While fans of each singer has wanted them to get together for years, they have never confirmed that they’ve been more than friends. The “Señorita” singers were spotted at a Fourth of July party together, dancing and touching one another on a rooftop for the holiday.

We’ll have to wait and see if this couple is actually together, or they’re just friends, like they have been for nearly half a decade. If they have decided to take their friendship to the next level, we’ll be sure to let you know!