Tyga Awkwardly Shuts Down Talk Of Kylie Jenner Romance & Split In New Interview

Tyga got very tight-lipped when asked about his ex, Kylie Jenner, in a new interview. Apparently, the rapper has zero interest in talking about his former flame.

Superstar rapper Tyga, 29, was quick to shut down chatter about his past relationship with Kylie Jenner, 21, in his latest interview. The hit-maker appeared on Good Morning Britain on July 5, where hosts Kate Garraway and Adil Ray asked about his tumultuous romance with the famed reality star. “What was that like dating someone in the public eye?” Garraway asked Tyga who appeared to hesitate. “It’s just dating… you just date, you move on, you date again, you move on. It’s just a part of life, it’s part of evolving. It’s just learning,” he replied.

When pressed further, the “Rack” City rapper remained tight-lipped. “There’s no preparation; you just have to learn from mistakes and grow better,” he said, leaving Kylie’s name out of the conversation. When then asked about his “regrets,” Tyga put a halt to the questioning. “Nah. I don’t want to talk too much about it. Do you know what I’m saying?” he firmly replied.

Tyga and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a whirlwind romance beginning in 2014 when he was 25 and Kylie was just 17. They split three years later. As fans know, Kylie is now happily dating rapper Travis Scott with whom she shares a daughter with. Meanwhile, Tyga has been dating model Cindy Kimberly.

Why is Tyga on Good Morning Britain? 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tb1ZOb6xmZ — Urenna Okonkwo (@urennalexa) July 5, 2019

Fans were even a little confused about Tyga’s placement on the morning talk show in the first place. The out-of-the-blue appearance definitely had fans chattering, however, they certainly didn’t get much tea on his former flame Kylie!