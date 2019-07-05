Meghan Markle Honors Baby Archie With ‘A’ Necklace While Cheering On Serena Williams At Wimbledon

Baby Archie didn’t get to see the action at Wimbledon, but mom Meghan Markle made sure her son was still there in spirit by wearing an adorable ‘A’ necklace.

Meghan Markle left baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at home to cheer on BFF Serena Williams at Wimbledon, but she kept him close to her heart. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, was spotted in the stands during the July 4 game of the tennis tournament wearing a delicate, golden “A” necklace to pay tribute to her newborn son. The charm was tiny, and the perfect way to give a subtle shoutout to her almost two-month-old darling. Meghan kept the rest of her outfit casual, but chic. The new mom rocked a pair of form-fitting jeans, a black tank, and a white, linen blazer for the outing. She accessorized with a cool pair of shades and a Carmen Sandiego-sized hat. See a pic of her outfit below.

She looked absolutely ecstatic to see Serena duke it out in the round two match with Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan. Meghan’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, was at Wimbledon just days earlier. Kate dressed up a little more than Meghan, wearing a white, Alexander McQueen shirt dress, but that’s what the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, considers casual wear. Kate sat in the Royal Box with two friends, laughing and cheering during the July 1 match. Like Meghan, Kate loves tennis so much that she took a break last year from maternity leave after having son Prince Louis to catch the action!

Wimbledon is Meghan’s third public appearance since going on maternity leave eight weeks ago. Her public debut was on June 8, when she attended the annual Trooping the Colour event to celebrate her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II‘s 93rd birthday. Meghan looked radiant in a navy blue dress, paired with a matching blue blazer and hat.

Meghan also leapt at the chance to meet the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees when they played a charity game in London on June 29. Meghan and husband Prince Harry got to visit both teams’ locker rooms, and it has now been decided that Archie’s a Yankees fan; the team gifted them with a baby-sized Archie jersey!