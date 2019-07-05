Ivana Trump’s Ex Disses Her Kids As ‘Disgusting’ & ‘All About The Money’ After Split

Ivana Trump’s ex-boyfriend, Rossano Rubicondi, has a bone to pick with the First Family. The actor called Ivanka, Don Jr, and Eric total ‘garbage’ who disrespected him throughout the relationship.

The Trump family just made another enemy. Rossano Rubicondi, Ivana Trump‘s ex-husband turned ex-boyfriend (it’s complicated) lashed out in a new interview about her adult children, calling them “garbage” who apparently have always had a problem with him. Ivana, 70 recently dumped the actor, 47, whom she divorced in 2009, then soon reunited with, because their long-distance relationship just wasn’t working out. Rossano ranted and raved about her kids, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr, and Eric Trump, while speaking to Page Six about the breakup, and it’s a doozy. The threesome, whom Ivana shares with President Donald Trump, were allegedly always snippy to Rossano and only cared about money. While he said he has a great deal of respect for his ex, “in regards for the rest of the family, I am not [a] big a fan of it.

“They have been rude to me. Again and again, I hear of them speaking in terms [that] I don’t appreciate it. I don’t care who is your father or mother, you do not talk to me like that.” Rossano instructed the publication to relay this message to Don Jr: “Don Jr. is an idiot. He’s a jerk. Put it down: ‘You are a jerk.’ Put it in capital letters!” He added, “they are nobody… They are disgusting. We are talking about kids who are so stupid, except Ivanka.” Rossano referenced a squabble about money that happened during his relationship with Ivana, but did not divulge the details. Instead, he said, “No one touched a dollar or dime from their family . . . I don’t know [if that’s why they didn’t like me], but these people are all about money. They don’t have a heart. They are garbage.”

He seemed to know toward the end of the interview that this was probably going to come back to bite him, as he added, “They are a piece of scum. Before they say anything about me, I will wash their mouth out with soap! They are disgrace for human being[s].”