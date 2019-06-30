Ivanka Trump Shaded By Emmanuel Macron & More World Leaders In New Video

Ivanka Trump may be a presidential adviser to her dad Donald, but that didn’t matter to world leaders as she tried to inject herself into a serious conversation at the G20 summit and got widely ignored.

President Donald Trump brought daughter Ivanka, 37, to a G20 meeting among world leaders and it didn’t go very well. In video released by the French Presidential palace, she’s seen trying to get involved in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and IMF head Christine Lagarde. The first daughter tried to inject herself into a serious discussion, only to get rebuffed.

Ivanka is a senior advisor to her father with no previous political or diplomatic experience and that wasn’t lost on the actual heads of state. In a new video, Macron begins to talk about social justice while May responds and then Ivanka jumps in to the discussion as Lagarde stands next to her but stares straight ahead, not even appearing to bother to listen to what the former clothing designer has to say.

This wasn’t lost on many folks on Twitter, from celebrities like Alyssa Milano to New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who chimed in wondering why Donald himself wasn’t present, and why he didn’t send an actual career diplomat to attend the summit. Alyssa asked “Your thoughts on this video, @ IvankaTrump? Your thoughts on the French government releasing it for the world to see?”

AOC tweeted that “It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either.” Columnist Medhi Hasan tweeted You do get that AOC was elected while Ivanka is there only because she is the daughter of the president? You do get that distinction right? You know what representative democracy is? And what nepotism is?”

