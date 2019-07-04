Celine Dion Pays Homage To ‘Titanic’ By Wearing Gorgeous Heart Of The Ocean Necklace

Celine Dion’s heart will go on for ‘Titanic’ forever. While out and about in Paris on July 3, the singer rocked a ‘Titanic’-inspired Heart of the Ocean necklace that would have made Rose Dewitt-Bukater proud.

Celine Dion, 51, made quite a statement with her jewelry of choice while walking around Paris on July 3. The singer kept her outfit fairly casual in an “I Heart Paris” T-shirt, long gray blazer, and black shorts. But she took her fashionable look to the next level by wearing a heart-shaped necklace featuring a large blue stone. The necklace looked almost identical to the Heart of the Ocean necklace from Titanic.

Every Titanic fan will know what the Heart of the Ocean necklace is. That’s the necklace Rose, played by Kate Winslet, 43, wears throughout the epic movie and the one she tosses into the ocean at the end of the film. The fictional blue diamond necklace is one of the most famous pieces of film jewelry. Celine has a special connection to Titanic, which was released in 1997 and became one of the biggest blockbusters of all-time. She is the singer of the iconic Titanic theme song, “My Heart Will Go On.” The song won Best Original Song at the 1998 Oscars.

Celine’s love for Titanic has not wavered after over 20 years. She wore a 171-carat Heart of the Ocean replica to the 1998 Oscars. Celine later performed “My Heart Will Go On” during the ceremony. She also stepped out in an oversized hoodie of Jack and Rose — the famous couple from the film — in 2016.

Celine has been slaying the fashion game while in Paris for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. She wowed in a stunning sheer dress at the Iris van Herpen Fall Winter 2019 show and then dazzled in a pink feather tube top and matching heels heading to La Cite du Cinema.