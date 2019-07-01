Celine Dion, 51, Wows In Sexy Transparent Gown With Nothing Beneath At Fashion Show In Paris

Celine Dion looked super sexy at the Iris van Herpen Fall Winter 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 1, when she wore a completely see-through gown with a plunging neckline.

Celine Dion, 51, has been in Paris for a week, and the singer has managed to rock a slew of outrageously amazing outfits on her trip. Her most recent look was for the Iris van Herpen Fall Winter 2019 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 1. Celine stepped out for the show wearing a completely see-through, long-sleeve gown which featured a cool 3D optical illusion pattern, while the dress was made out of scrunchy material that resembled a slinky toy. The entire bodice of the skintight dress was plunging and cutout, with just a think fishnet overlay covering up her chest. She opted to go completely braless under the frock, showing off ample cleavage, while the rest of the dress was cinched in at her tiny waist, flowing out into a fitted, sheer skirt.

Celine chose not to wear any accessories with her outfit, allowing the dress to speak for itself, but she did rock some fabulous glam. Her golden blonde hair was slicked back into a sleek straight style, with the top of her head gelled, and the back of her hair hung down in the back of her head. She added a bold hot pink smokey-eye shadow to complete her look. Celine has been on absolute roll with her style lately, and we’ve been loving all of her outfits in Paris. Just two days ago, on June 29, Celine rocked what may be her sexiest outfit to-date, as she opted to wear a full Off-White ensemble featuring a colorful, spray-painted bodysuit with a matching coat on top. She opted to wear no pants with the bodysuit, and it looked like she was literally walking the streets of Paris in a one-piece bathing suit. We have to say, though, Celine’s legs looked unbelievably long, toned and tan in this look and she totally pulled it off.

Aside from these two looks, Celine rocked a bunch of other outfits that were just as funky. Celine left her hotel, Le Crillon, on June 28, to go La Cite du Cinema, when she opted to wear a strapless pink feather tube top with high-waisted flare leg jeans, and matching fluffy pink heels. Celine’s pale pink Attico Feather-Embroidered Top featured a sweetheart neckline with a fitted bustier silhouette that was completely covered in pink ostrich feathers. She paired the fun top with a pair of high-waisted dark-wash jeans that showed off her tiny waist, and were fitted at the top, flowing into extra wide leg flares at the hems. Celine chose to style the jeans using a cool trick, rolling up one pant leg into a cuff above her ankle, leaving the other leg down. She chose to cuff one side of her pants, so that she could show off her fabulous white leather ankle-strap sandals that were covered in pink fur across her toes. She accessorized her ensemble with a pair of oversized, round white sunglasses with a hint of a cat-eye and a small pale pink Fendi bag covered in pink fur with brown fur double Fs.

Plus, on June 26, Celine stepped out in Paris rocking a skintight black Chanel Spring 2019 bodysuit with a pair of black heels. She left her hotel looking absolutely gorgeous in a skintight one-piece that featured chunky silver chain straps with Chanel logo pendants hanging off of it, paired with a chain belt around her tiny waist that spelt out the designer’s name. Her toned, petite figure looked absolutely amazing in this look, and only Celine could pull it off.