Celine Dion Rocks Pink Feather Tube Top & Matching Fur Heels In Paris — See Her Funky Outfit

Celine Dion rocked quite the funky outfit when she stepped out in Paris on June 28, wearing a huge pink feather tube top with extra wide flare jeans & matching fluffy pink heels.

Celine Dion, 51, has been on an absolute roll lately when it comes to her style, and the singer took her look a step further when she left her hotel, Le Crillon, in Paris, on June 28, to go La Cite du Cinema. Celine opted to wear a strapless pink feather tube top with high-waisted flare leg jeans, and matching fluffy pink heels. Celine’s pale pink Attico Feather-Embroidered Top featured a sweetheart neckline with a fitted bustier silhouette that was completely covered in pink ostrich feathers. She paired the fun top with a pair of high-waisted dark-wash jeans that showed off her tiny waist, and were fitted at the top, flowing into extra wide leg flares at the hems. Celine chose to style the jeans using a cool trick, rolling up one pant leg into a cuff above her ankle, leaving the other leg down. She chose to cuff one side of her pants, so that she could show off her fabulous white leather ankle-strap sandals that were covered in pink fur across her toes. She accessorized her ensemble with a pair of oversized, round white sunglasses with a hint of a cat-eye and a small pale pink Fendi bag covered in pink fur with brown fur double Fs.

Perhaps Celine wore this outfit to celebrate, considering, on the same day that Celine opted to wear this quirky ensemble, she released her new single, “Flying On My Own,” which will appear on her new album, Courage, which will be released in November. We are totally not surprised by Celine’s outfit, as she has been experimenting with her style immensely these past few years, thanks to her stylists, Sydney Lopez and Law Roach, who also happens to style Zendaya. We can always count on Celine to be rocking some sort of bizarre outfit, but she always manages to pull it off.

Just two days ago, on June 26, Celine stepped out in Paris rocking a skintight black Chanel Spring 2019 bodysuit with a pair of black heels. She left her hotel looking absolutely gorgeous in a skintight one-piece that featured chunky silver chain straps with Chanel logo pendants hanging off of it, paired with a chain belt around her tiny waist that spelt out the designer’s name. Her toned, petite figure looked absolutely amazing in this look, and only Celine could pull it off.

No matter what Celine wears, regardless of how bizarre or quirky it is, the singer almost always manages to slay the look and pull it off to perfection.