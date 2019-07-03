Inspo at its finest! Mo’Nique has been working hard to shed some pounds and she showed off her weight loss in a new Instagram post, where she urged fans to get off their couch and do the same.

Mo’Nique, 51, is living her best life on her weight loss journey and she wants fans to do the same. The actress took to Instagram on July 3 to give an update on her weight loss regimen and pleaded with fans to to join her on the journey. The inspirational video showed the star fresh off a grueling run, absolutely dripping in sweat. However, there was no denying that Mo’Nique’s waistline looked slimmer than ever. The comedian was seen wearing a purple athletic top and was looking so good even after her early morning run!

“Hi my loves. So I just got finished my workout, right?” the 51-year-old said in the beginning of her video. She then went on to urge fans to embark on a wellness journey of their own. “When I got up this morning, and I read some of y’all’s post and y’all say ‘Mo, that looks amazing girl and I’m gonna start tomorrow and I’m gonna start next week and I’m gonna start when I get over this or over that, then you may never get to your start date. Your start date may be 10 years from now and now your health is in poor shape and now you become a burden on your family,” she said. “I say that to you all because it’s real. This is no joke. I show you all what I’m doing. It ain’t no lie you, y’all watch my weight go up and down, up and down, because it’s no joke,” before telling her followers to “get out and move!”

It was just a few weeks earlier that Mo’Nique showed her followers the specifics of her workout routine, uploading a video of herself pumping out burpees, squats, and jumping jacks. The always fierce actress looked equally as fierce on her local track as she put in work. For Mo’Nique, the fitness grind doesn’t stop! You can see her newest video, showing off her incredible slimmed-down bod, below.

Mo’Nique first shared her inspiring fitness journey with fans back in 2018. At the time, she revealed that she was the smallest she’d been since her teenage years. “Today was the first time in my adult life that I’ve been under 200 pounds, so I wanted to let you all know it’s possible and you can do it and we can get there,” she said in an Instagram video that March. According to the Precious actress, she hadn’t dipped below 200 pounds since she was 17! Mo’Nique had once weighed around 300 pounds, according to an interview with Fierce, published in 2014. Cheers to Mo’Nique as she continues her inspiring wellness journey!