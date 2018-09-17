Mo’Nique, 50, Shows Off Shocking 100 Lbs.-Plus Weight Loss In Skin-Tight Black Dress – Before & After Pics

Mo’Nique already announced surprising weight loss news earlier this year. But she really pushed the limit in her latest sexy picture, shared on Sept. 17!

At age 50, Mo’Nique looks like she’s at her lowest weight in her adult life! She put the “little” in LBD after twirling for the camera in her sexy piece, posting the sexy collage to her Instagram on Sept. 17. Although the Oscar-winning actress is beautiful no matter how many pounds the scale reads, we’re just thrilled to see Mo’Nique feeling herself! And her hourglass figure is no surprise, given that she’s been a fitness maven for several years now. Still, she’s at her tiniest yet, after already announcing a major milestone in March.

“Today was the first time in my adult life that I’ve been under 200 pounds, so I wanted to let you all know it’s possible and you can do it and we can get there,” she said in an Instagram video on March 29. According to the Precious actress, she hadn’t dipped below 200 pounds since she was 17! In the video, the scale read 198.4 pounds, so we can only imagine how much she weighs now! And Mo’Nique didn’t cheat her way into that little black dress, revealing in the video that her fitness “secrets” are pretty much common sense. “For me it was with no surgery, no prepackaged foods, not listening to no spokespeople saying, ‘it’s easy, you can do it.’ It was just putting in the work and not giving up on me,” she shared in the video. She later shared her three fitness mantras: “raw food,” “dancing your pants off,” and “giving yourself a chance to live the best life you can live.” Mo’Nique especially takes the second mantra seriously, judging by the number of fun dancing videos she posts to her Instagram and YouTube channel, Mo’Nique Worldwide!

Mo’Nique had once weighed around 300 pounds, according to an interview with Fierce, published in 2014. She had dropped 82 pounds in 2013, and continued from there. Just on Aug. 31, the actress revealed another milestone — being able to wear a jumpsuit! “OMU! I am in a JUMPSUIT. Having a PROUD MOMENT. It’s the little things, that are the BIGGEST things. LOVE YALL,” she wrote in an Instagram post, accompanied by a picture of the said jumpsuit. And she looked incredibly stunning!

We love that a desire to live her “best life” motivated Mo’Nique’s weight loss transformation. Shredding pounds solely for outward appearances can be unhealthy, but Mo’Nique is a real fitness role model!