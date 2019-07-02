Lisa Vanderpump Reveals How Her Mom Died & Why She Decided To Attend Jax & Brittany’s Wedding

Lisa Vanderpump revealed the exact condition that cost her mother Jean’s life to a ‘vile’ troll, in addition to explaining why she made a surprise appearance at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding so close to her mom’s funeral.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, surprised fans by flying to Kentucky for the nuptials of Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor, 39, and Brittany Cartwright, 30, on June 29. Her mother Jean Vanderpump had just passed away in England on June 17, meaning her funeral would unfortunately fall close to such a happy celebration. Jean’s cause of death had previously remained confidential, but a troll who suggested that Lisa’s mom was left to “rot” in a nursing home forced LVP to speak up. “How dare you?! My mother died suddenly of DVT you vile woman,” the SUR Restaurant owner tweeted on June 30. DVT stands for deep vein thrombosis, which is “a blood clot that forms in a vein deep in the body” and can “break loose and cause a serious problem in the lung,” according to MedlinePlus.

Lisa had no way for preparing of the unexpected blood clot condition, so she explained how she still made it to Jax and Brittany’s wedding despite her mother’s tragedy. “I am sad,but really wanted to show them my support and love..it is beyond our control but funeral is now not until next week.😢,” LVP revealed in another tweet on June 30, in response to a fan who noted that Lisa looked “sad” in a photo from the nuptials.

Lisa’s tweet echoes what a source close to the restaurant entrepreneur EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, before Jax and Brittany exchanged vows at the altar. “[Lisa] decided it would be good for her to go and it was better to be there having fun than sitting at home,” our source told us, adding that “filming and a joyous occasion after two weeks of mourning” would “lift her spirits.”

Fans weren’t the only ones surprised to see Lisa mingling with the wedding party in the Bluegrass State. She didn’t decide to make the trip until the “very last minute” — as in, “essentially” the morning of the service, our source told us! Lala Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, even posted a photo of him, Lisa and her husband Ken Todd touching down in a jet on the same day of the ceremony. “Those close to her are happy she did this,” the insider added. “It was a surprise to everyone as last the Vanderpump cast heard it sounded like she was not going to be making it.”