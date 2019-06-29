Finn Wolfhard Twirls Millie Bobby Brown on the Dance Floor At Stranger Things Party

Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown were spotted having a blast at the ‘Stranger Things’ season three party, dancing the night away.

Finn Wolfhard, 16, and Millie Bobby Brown, 15, may play romantic interests on Stranger Things, but the two kids are friends in real life! Finn and Millie were seen dancing with one another and having a fun time at the Stranger Things season three premiere party at a Santa Monica High School. The cast partied it up at the Santa Monica Pier and Finn and Millie totally owned the dance floor.

Two of the show’s breakout stars owned the room while dancing with each other. Millie wore a gorgeous pink ruffled off-the-shoulder dress with sparkly combat boots, while Finn looked chic in a black and white striped button-down top and black pants. He wore his signature curly hair down while he twirled his young co-star.

Finn and Millie weren’t the only ones enjoying themselves. Also at the event were stars Winona Ryder, 47, David Harbour, 44, Gaten Matarazzo, 16, Caleb McLaughlin, 17, Noah Schnapp, 14, Sadie Sink, 17, Natalia Dyer, 22, Charlie Heaton, 25, Dacre Montgomery, 24, Joe Keery, 27, and more. A party eyewitness revealed to HollywoodLife that Millie, David, Finn, and Natalia were among those first to hit up the dance floor.

Our source also revealed that Gaten and Caleb rode the Shark Frenzy ride, and Noah also tagged along for the Seaside Swing. Sadie and Noah had fun playing ring toss, balloon pops, dunk tank, and rat splat.

In the third season, which premieres on July 4 on Netflix, the Hawkins, Indiana kids have yet to battle against another evil force. This time around, it’s the summer of 1985, and the kids are a little bit older and wiser when it comes to tackling evil and conflicts in their own friendship. We’re so excited to watch it – we know what we’ll be binging on Netflix next week, for sure!