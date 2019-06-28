Exclusive
Beth Chapman ‘Reconnected’ With Stepdaughter Lyssa Before Passing & Ended On ‘Good Terms’

Though Lyssa Chapman feuded with her stepmother, Beth Chapman, before her death, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned these two came together and ‘made peace’ before it was too late.

Before Beth Chapman passed away on June 26, she and her estranged stepdaughter, Lyssa Chapman, 32, buried the hatchet. The two feuded in the weeks before Beth succumbed to throat cancer, but as a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, they weren’t going to let a few hurt feelings stand in the way of their love. “Lyssa and Beth got back to a place where they needed to be and they reconnected with their faith,” the source says, “and things ended up on great terms.”

“Lyssa learned a lot through the loss of Beth,” the source tells HollywoodLife, who notes that she and the rest of the family “are hoping that this leads to a much better emotional connection with the entire Chapman clan. Its what the family needs in these trying times. It will be nice to make a major positive out of such a terrible negative that was Beth’s loss.” Lyssa indicated that she and Beth patched up her relationship on June 24, tweeting that she had “been with her since she was back in Hawaii. Our family isn’t perfect but we’re family.”

“Lyssa is very grateful that she had a chance to make peace with Beth before she passed away,” a second insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s all still very raw. She’s in grief and she’s in shock, the whole family is. Even though everyone knew that Beth might pass, she was always so strong and full of life that it was very hard to believe. It’s still hard for anyone to believe. But they are leaning on one another.”

“Beth would be proud because they are all coming together to support each other and their dad,” the second source tells HollywoodLife. “They are with him 24/7 right now and that will continue. The Ohana is strong.”

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” Beth’s husband, Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 66, tweeted on June 26. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.” When Dog spoke to reporters for the first time since his wife’s passing, he struggled to hold back tears while revealing Beth’s finals words. When she had an attack, I didn’t know anything to do but to say, ‘In Jesus name,’ and hold her. And when I said, ‘In Jesus name,’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it again,” a devastated Dog said. “And then she told the girls and everybody … ‘I love you. Are you guys alright? Don’t worry.’ “