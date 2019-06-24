Lyssa Chapman Reveals She’s Ended Feud With Beth & Been With Her In Hospital

Beth Chapman’s hospitalization has brought an end to her feud with stepdaughter Lyssa. She revealed she’s been by Beth’s bedside and said that no matter what, ‘we’re family.’

It took the tragic turn of Beth Chapman being placed in a medically induced coma during her battle with throat cancer to bring stepdaughter Lyssa to end their feud. On June 24, She made the revelation that she’s been with Beth in Hawaii when a fan asked via Twitter, “If Beth weren’t here tomorrow, would you have any regrets? A Disagreements or hurts can last a lifetime or they could be let go of as simple as they started. Love Wins All….let the gentleness be,” and the 32-year-old wrote back “I’ve been with her since she was back in Hawaii. Our family isn’t perfect but we’re family.”

Earlier in the morning Lyssa tweeted out the message “#KeepFightingBeth.” This comes two days after her 51-year-old stepmother was placed in a medically induced coma, which Lyssa’s dad Duane “Dog” Chapman revealed in a statement on June 23. He described her dramatic hospitalization and that his family “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.” As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, family members have gathered around Beth’s bedside at Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii.

Lyssa and Beth have had a tumultuous relationship, but their feud went public in May after she didn’t wish her stepmother a Happy Mother’s Day and didn’t invite her to her 17-year-old daughter Abbie‘s high school graduation. Beth made the slights public by tweeting on May 23, “I’m very disappointed today. Knowing that not only did my daughter @BabyLyssaC not acknowledge me on Mother’s Day yet texted some of my friends wishing them a HMD She decides to exclude her dad and I from ABBIES graduation On Friday I would have moved a mountain to be there.”

I’ve been with her since she was back in Hawaii. Our family isn’t perfect but we’re family. — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) June 24, 2019

A fan shamed Lyssa about it by commenting on one of her Instagram posts, “Seriously unimpressed that you didn’t think or wish a happy mother’s day to Beth. Very disappointed in you young lady.” Lyssa then snapped back “Seriously you don’t know s*** so MYOB also idgaf what you think.” But on June 23 when news of Beth’s hospitalization broke, Lyssa ended up posting an Instagram selfie next to her stepmother in healthier times, where they were both smiling and standing close with their faces nearly touching. She didn’t caption the pic, letting the joy in the photo and the better times they had before their feud and Beth’s cancer do the talking for her.