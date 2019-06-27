Wendy Williams & Ex Kevin Hunter Are ‘United’ When It Comes To Their Son: They Want His Case Dropped

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter Sr. might not agree on much, but they’re ‘united’ on wanting the best for their son. They both want to see their kid’s assault case dropped.

Wendy Williams and her estranged husband Kevin Hunter reunited on June 25 in support of their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., who pleaded “not guilty” to an assault charge at a New Jersey courthouse. Despite their various differences, it was an easy decision for the former couple as they both just want the best for their 19-year-old kid.

“Wendy would do anything for her son and so would Kevin,” a source close to the Wendy Show host, 54, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That’s one thing they do agree on. They are very united when it comes to him and doing whatever they can to fix the mess he’s in.”

After Kevin Jr. entered his “not guilty” plea in the case stemming from an alleged altercation with his dad, 46, in May, the teen’s attorney, Ray Hamlin, told TMZ that he expects the case to be fully resolved. The attorney said Kevin Sr. isn’t interested in bringing charges against his son. It appears Wendy feels similarly.

“They both want the same thing – to see this case dropped and all charges expunged from his record,” the insider tells HL. “They are very hopeful that it will go that way.” There’s also a state-wide conditional dismissal program that Kevin Jr. can qualify for since he doesn’t have a prior criminal record. The program would help completely clear his name as long as he keeps out of trouble.

Things still aren’t great between Wendy and her ex, but they’ve been able to put their issues aside for now. “Emotions are still very high but they are not letting that be the focus,” the source said. “Right now, all that matters is their son.”