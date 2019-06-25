Wendy Williams: How She Put ‘Feelings Aside’ For Ex Kevin Sr. To Be At Son’s Court Appearance

Wendy Williams made sure her son Kevin Hunter Jr.’s court appearance for an assault charge was full of support on June 25 when she attended alongside her ex Kevin Hunter despite their difficulties.

Wendy Williams, 54, and her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, 46, put their differences aside and reunited on June 25 to support their son Kevin Hunter Jr.,19, at a New Jersey courthouse where he pleaded “not guilty” to an assault charge that stemmed from an altercation in May, and now we’re learning Wendy didn’t hesitate to do so because of how much Kevin Jr. means to her.

“Wendy was determined to put all her personal feelings aside about Kevin Sr. while they showed their support for Kevin Jr. during his court appearance,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Wendy’s son means more to her than anything else in this world and she knows how important it is to show up for moments like this. Despite everything that has happened between Wendy and Kevin Sr., family will always come first no matter what. It would be a lie to say that there weren’t moments of anger and even awkwardness for the exes, but they’re both mature and handled themselves like adults for the sake of their son.”