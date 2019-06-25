Exclusive
Wendy Williams: How She Put ‘Feelings Aside’ For Ex Kevin Sr. To Be At Son’s Court Appearance
Wendy Williams made sure her son Kevin Hunter Jr.’s court appearance for an assault charge was full of support on June 25 when she attended alongside her ex Kevin Hunter despite their difficulties.
Wendy Williams, 54, and her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, 46, put their differences aside and reunited on June 25 to support their son Kevin Hunter Jr.,19, at a New Jersey courthouse where he pleaded “not guilty” to an assault charge that stemmed from an altercation in May, and now we’re learning Wendy didn’t hesitate to do so because of how much Kevin Jr. means to her.
“Wendy was determined to put all her personal feelings aside about Kevin Sr. while they showed their support for Kevin Jr. during his court appearance,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Wendy’s son means more to her than anything else in this world and she knows how important it is to show up for moments like this. Despite everything that has happened between Wendy and Kevin Sr., family will always come first no matter what. It would be a lie to say that there weren’t moments of anger and even awkwardness for the exes, but they’re both mature and handled themselves like adults for the sake of their son.”
Although Wendy has been going through a difficult transition with her pending divorce since she’s been married to Kevin Sr. for almost 22 years, she knows what’s most important at the end of the day. “Wendy needed to be there for her son and she had to focus and deal with those emotions over anything else because she has to focus on the important things,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Bickering and complaining about her ex can come later, if at all. She knows it will be difficult but Wendy is really trying to get to a place with her family where they are all in a good place. All of Wendy’s dirty laundry is out there right now and she is also working on her health so she just has to focus on getting back to solid foundation. If she has to do anything with Kevin Sr. being there then so be it, if it will lead to a better way of life. It’s hysteria right now but she really feels it can only get better and not worse.”
It seems to be getting better already. Wendy has been seen out and about with new younger man, Marc Tomblin, 27, lately and has been very active in her social life since the split from Kevin Sr., which happened in Apr. She has been enjoying time with celebs like Kris Jenner and Blac Chyna, and doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. The talk show host split from her hubby after there were rumors he allegedly cheated on her during their marriage and had a baby with his mistress.