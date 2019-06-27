Offset Proudly Shares Pic Of Wife Cardi B In Lingerie From Her New ‘Press’ Video: ‘She’s So Creative’
Offset can name more than one reason you should watch Cardi B’s new video for ‘Press,’ which he happily listed for his 12.8 million Instagram followers! He even shared a photo of his wife rocking lacy lingerie.
“She’s human so of course it’s a scary situation, but she’s not letting the fear get into her head. Offset is a huge help,” a source close to Cardi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He has her back all the way on this. He’s so supportive and so positive. Anytime she does start to worry he helps to calm her down. He knows all the right things to say. Plus, she’s got such a full plate right now and so much going on with work that she doesn’t even have the time to sit and stress even if she wanted to.” Our insider noted that Cardi is “not even letting the possibility that she will go to jail enter her mind,” even though she could face a maximum of eight years behind bars!
PRESS VIDEO OUT NOW SHE IS SO CREATIVE SHE PUTS SO MUCH EMOTION & HEART IN VIDEO
Cardi and Offset also proved their romance was still kicking in high gear at the 2019 BET Awards, where Cardi gave her husband a lap dance. No, not in the audience — up on the stage!