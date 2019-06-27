Nicki Minaj Snuggles Up To Kenneth Petty In New PDA Pic After Confirming They’re Getting Married

Nicki Minaj, 36, is never shy about sharing steamy photos with her man Kenneth Petty, and the couple really packed on the PDA in their latest snapshot. In a hot new mirror selfie, the rapper and her boyfriend were snuggling up and wrapping their arms around one another in a sweet embrace. While Nicki wrapped her hands around her boyfriend’s neck, he got a little handsy and put his on her curvy derriére. Nicki didn’t seem to mind at all and looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a mini-dress while getting loved up by her boyfriend.

The IG photo was part of a slideshow post and in the other snapshot, Nicki posed solo and looked INCREDIBLE. Both photos were steamy AF and had fans falling in love. “😍😍😍😍😍😍 Trouble trouble 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan wrote below the pic. “If she ain’t holding you like this in her pics get rid of her 😂😂😍😍😍🔥💪🏾,” another person commented. “Who told you u could look this good,” one asked Nicki. Everyone seemed over the moon for Nicki and her beau. “Yessss cuffin vibes💕wifey tingz all 2019,” one comment read.

The romantic new photo comes after Nicki dropped the major bomb that she plans on marrying Kenny. Nicki told Queen Radio listeners on June 23 that “We did get our marriage license.” She then added “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone of anything. Certain traveling things I don’t wanna do it. I’m just enjoying my downtime.” The rapper also had fans speculating if she was pregnant when she said she wanted soda or juice but nothing with alcohol in it. “I’m not saying I’m pregnant,” she claimed but said “That’s the end goal.”