David Beckham Sweetly Kisses Daughter Harper, 7, On The Lips At Women’s World Cup Game

There’s no question David Beckham is an adoring father, but when it comes to his only daughter Harper she’s a complete daddy’s girl. He gave her a cute kiss on the lips while watching a women’s World Cup soccer.

Harper Beckham is the apple of her dad David‘s eye and he openly showed his love for his only daughter as the took in a Women’s World Cup soccer match in Le Havre, France on June 27. He sweetly planted a kiss on the seven-year-old lips to let her know how special she is to him. With three older brothers, Harper is the only girl in the family and David has absolutely reveled in having his own daddy’s girl. The soccer legend has made sure his daughter has inherited his love of the sport as they cheered on the England Lionesses at Stade Oceane in France’s Normandy region.

Their support worked, as England took down Norway 3-0, advancing the team to the semi-final round. Harper donned the team’s white and red jersey with a red bandana pulling back her shoulder-length hair while David, 44, looked sharp in a blue jacket and black shirt. Before the game he and Harper got to meet the team and wish them luck, as David posted a photo to his Instagram surrounded by the smiling and excited players.

“So lucky to get to see the girls before tonight’s big game… As a player I know exactly what it means to play in these competitions and to have the support from home which means so much..I just want to say how very proud we all are of every single player, they are doing amazingly well and the whole country is behind them !!! As you can see Harper was so excited to meet the team & is so excited for the game…. Come On England,” he wrote in the caption.

It’s so great that David and wife Victoria, 45, have never listened to haters when it comes to giving Harper and their three sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16 and Cruz, 14 kisses on the lips. He got called out for the sweet gesture as being too intimate in an Instagram photo where in Nov. of 2018 while the two were ice skating in front of a Christmas tree. Some of the comments he got to the adorable pic included “This is not right!” and “Not on lips. Cheeks is ok.”

Fortunately many fans jumped in to say what David did was just fine. One person wrote “It takes a sick mind to think this is bad. nothing wrong with it,” while another user added, “Beautiful, what’s normal to many, may not be normal to others but there’s nothing wrong with him kissing his daughter on the lips, it’s all in how filthy your mind is!!!” One woman told David, “Bless you and your family! I’m baffled by the people who DON”T kiss their kids like that!”