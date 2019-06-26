Kim Zolciak & Daughters Brielle, 22, & Ariana, 17, Look Like Triplets With Blonde Hair & Plump Lips: Pic

Kim Zolciak and daughters Brielle and Ariana Biermann look identical in a new selfie the former ‘RHOA’ star shared on June 25! They all smiled with their matching blonde hair and plump pink lips as Kim wrapped her arms around her girls.

They get it from their mama! Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 41, shared a sweet selfie with daughters, Brielle, 22, and Ariana Biermann, 17, to Instagram on Tuesday, and fans can’t get over the strong resemblance between the Don’t Be Tardy stars. Kim held her daughters tight as they smiled for the camera while somewhere outdoors. “My ❤️,” Kim captured the snap of the look-a-like family.

All three reality stars rocked their signature blonde hair and plump lips. Even their glam looked identical, with Kim, Brielle and Ariana all donning dark, thick eyebrows, shiny pink lips, and dark eyes with bronzed shadow on their lids. Brielle also shared the photo with the caption, “Built in best friends.” She also tagged the location of selfie, Black Sheep Burgers & Shakes in Chesterfield, Missouri. It’s unclear why the family was there, seeing as they live in Atlanta.

Its no secret that Kim is very close with her oldest children, Brielle and Ariana. The three beauty lovers launched a joint cosmetics line in April, KAB Cosmetics. The brand obviously stands for Kim, Ariana and Brielle. The beauty line offers highlighters, blushes, lipsticks and liners.

The new selfie came after the Zolciak-Biermann family took a family vacation to a tropical location at the end of March. Kim and husband Kroy Biermann, 33, Brielle and Ariana, along with the couple’s kids, Kroy Jagger, 8, Kash Kade, 6, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 5, were all in attendance.

Kim and Kroy, who met at a charity fundraiser in May 2010, tied the knot at their Roswell, Georgia home on November 11, 2011. In March 2013, Kroy filed to legally adopt Brielle and Ariana, who Kim had from a previous relationship. When the adoption became final in July of that same year, Brielle and Ariana changed their last names to Biermann.