Kim Zolciak & Daughter Brielle Biermann Are Nearly Identical With Blonde Hair & Plump Lips In New Selfie

Kim Zolciak took to Instagram on May 25 to share a new selfie she took with her 22-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann and they looked just like twins with matching outfits, hair and full lips.

Kim Zolciak, 41, proved she could pass for half her age when she posted an incredibly gorgeous selfie on Instagram that showed her posing with her 22-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann and looking like she could have been her sister! In the stunning snapshot, Kim and Brielle are wearing black tops, Brielle’s is a crop top while Kim’s has a low neckline, and they’re both flaunting long blonde wavy locks and full lips. Kim captioned the pic with the two hearts emoji and tagged Brielle’s Instagram account. Brielle didn’t hesitate to respond to her mom’s pic by commenting “Love u”.

Kim’s latest pic isn’t the first time she showed off a photo with her look-alike daughter. On Apr. 23, she shared a close-up photo with Brielle and they again looked like twins. She was using the pic to promote their cosmetics line, KAB Cosmetics, and revealed in the caption that they were wearing the line’s new blush and jelly highlighter.

Kim, who is a mother of six, and Brielle are often compared when it comes to their looks and a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Kim loves it. “Kim Zolciak-Biermann loves when Brielle posts photos of them looking alike,” the source said. “Kim is obsessed with looking younger, and she is so thankful when people tell her how much Brielle looks like her. Kim is so obsessed with looking good and will stop at nothing to look her best always. She knows she looks amazing for her age! Kim has no problem asking Brielle to post photos of them together so that people will compliment her and tell her how much Brielle is her twin. She thrives on it.”

It is truly amazing to see how youthful Kim looks in her pics with Brielle! We can’t wait to see more!