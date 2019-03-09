Kim Zolciak-Biermann Thinks It’s ‘Creepy’ How Much Daughters Brielle & Ariana Look Like Her

Kim Zolciak-Biermann told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she finds it ‘a little creepy’ how her daughters Brielle & Ariana take after their mom’s looks!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 40, founder of KAB Cosmetics and Kashmere Kollection, told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she finds it funny how much her daughters Brielle Biermann, 22, and Ariana Biermann, 17, resemble her. After being asked what she thought about people saying she looks youthful all the time and a lot like her kids, Kim replied, “Well, I mean, I read that I look 100 and I’m so … I read fat or I read the latter, so it’s just a Catch 22, but Brielle looking so much like me is very creepy. On the show [Don’t Be Tardy] a lot, I will think it’s me. Actually, tonight’s episode, she is sitting outside talking to Tracy and I’m like, ‘What the hell did I just say to Tracy?’ And Brielle was like, ‘That’s me, dumbass.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God.'”

Kim went on to tell us that she thinks Ariana is starting to look more like her than Brielle. “I mean as she gets older, it’s pretty creepy, and Ariana, I think as she’s gotten older, looks maybe even more like me now than Brielle does. Which is really crazy. It’s funny the girls all have dark hair and dark eyes like me, or we have greenish eyes, whatever, and all the boys have light hair and lighter eyes, so it’s really odd. Kaia definitely has my bone structure in her face, my nose. It’s just funny. It’s a little creepy for sure.”

We reported earlier how Kim told us that she felt that Brielle was “out of her mind” for wanting plastic surgery. Kim told us, “I always told Brielle, I had six kids. I had a boob job before I ended up having them all, but I didn’t do anything else to my body until after I had them when I had a breast lift after I breastfed all six kids. And I had to fix a hernia, so I said, ‘You might as well just try to make everything perfect.’ So I tell my kids, ‘After you have kids and all that stuff, you deserve that, and you do that for yourself if that’s what makes you happy,’ but I feel like both my girls are very confident in their skin at this time. So whatever makes Brielle happy. At the end of the day, like with her lips, I wasn’t happy about it, but when she turned 18, I had no control over it, so I had two options: either I tell her to go figure it out on her own or I take her to the best place, and that’s what I did.”

Meanwhile, Kim recently threw a tremendous amount of shade at RHOA star Kandi Burruss and her marriage to Todd Tucker. After Andy Cohen asked Kim on WWHL on Feb. 17, “Do you think you and Kroy [Biermann] could learn anything from Kandi and Todd’s relationship,” Kim responded, “No, I don’t share my husband, sweetie.”