Ammika Harris Shows Off Her Trim, Thin Figure But Hides Her Stomach After Pregnancy Rumor

Ammika Harris brushed off rumors that she’s pregnant with Chris Brown’s baby by posing in a revealing bikini, but her tummy was hidden from view in the gorgeous pic.

Whether or not Ammika Harris is pregnant, it’s hard to tell from her latest picture. The 26-year-old model shared a photo of herself on Instagram posing in a very revealing crochet bikini. The pic, which she posted on her page on June 26, showed off a lot flesh – from behind. Ammika, who was captured looking at plants didn’t reveal her tummy so, if she does have a growing baby bump, it’s impossible to tell. She captioned the photo, “In mommas [sic] little garden.”

It’s not the first time that Ammika has posted pics of her showing off her figure in very little, in the days since Page Six’s June 14 report that she’s allegedly having a baby with R&B star Chris Brown, 30. Since then she has shared numerous photos of her rocking bikinis and showing off her flat tummy with no baby bump in sight. On June 18 she posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing baggy pants and a bra top, flashing her abs. “I think this picture is old,” one person commented. “Nope took this yesterday,” Ammika responded.

Two days later she posed for a picture while wearing another bikini, proudly displaying her cut abs. “I still think you’re pregnant.. post a video with you holding a sign with today’s date other than that we don’t believe you not pregnant sis,” a fan wrote. Ammika soon clapped back by writing, “I really don’t care what you guys believe! Go on with your life. I really do not care.”

One person who has remained mum on the subject – publicly at least – is Chris Brown. The singer (who has a 5-year-old daughter, Royalty) has been busy promoting his upcoming album, Indigo.

The album is released on June 28 and he has been posting daily countdowns on his Instagram page. If he is going to be a father again, so far he’s not saying!