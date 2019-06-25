Khloe Kardashian Screams At Jordyn Woods In New ‘KUWTK’ Finale Preview: ‘Liar’

Khloe Kardashian unleashes her fury on Jordyn Woods in this explosive new preview for the season finale of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’.

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, and Khloe Kardashian is a woman whose “family was ruined” when Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods shared a kiss with her then-boyfriend, and current baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, in February. So it’s no wonder Khloe appears to be completely distraught in this new preview for the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airing on June 30. The 30-second clip starts with Khloe crying and saying, “I’m not just a TV show — like, this is my life.” And then the footage goes on to show Kim analyzing Tristan’s two cheating scandals.

“I think Khloe really held a lot back the first time,” Kim says as Khloe’s seen sitting in her bed. Then, random footage of Kylie, Khloe and Kim is shown, while an emotional Kylie is heard on the phone, saying, “The look in her eye — she’s just really going through it,” but it’s not clear who she’s referring to. But then in another scene, Khloe says, “My world got destroyed, and she’s doing press interviews about it? My family was ruined!”

Finally, during a scene that shows Khloe on the phone, while her best friend, Malika Haqq, sits nearby, Khloe screams, “Liar!” And while it’s not clear who she’s talking to, we can only assume it’s Jordyn Woods.

Khloe and Tristan were still recovering from his first cheating scandal one year prior, when the Jordyn scandal happened in February. Before Tristan and Jordyn’s kiss, Khloe was still hopeful of fully reconciling with Tristan, but once she found out about their hookup, all bets were off. And after the news broke, Jordyn went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to speak about her tryst with Tristan (that’s the press interview that Khloe’s referring to in the trailer above).

Want to see more? Watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians at 9pm on June 30, only on E!