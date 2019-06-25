Etika Dead: NYPD Confirms YouTuber Has Sadly Died After Posting Apparent Suicide Video

Etika has been pronounced dead by the NYPD on June 25. The devastating news comes after the YouTube star shared a concerning video where he talked about suicide.

Etika, whose real name is Desmond Amofah, is dead, the NYPD confirmed in a tweet on June 25. “We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased,” the NYPD tweeted as a new update on its initial tweet, that informed the public he had been missing since June 19. The NYPD, who provided a photo of Etika, tells HollywoodLife: “Pursuant to ongoing investigation the below individual has been located and is deceased.” The NYPD also confirms to us that Etika’s body was pulled out of the East River in Manhattan. Etika was 29.

The belongings of the popular YouTuber and Nintendo expert were discovered on Manhattan Bridge in New York on Monday, authorities said on Tuesday, via the New York Post. News of Etika’s death came just days after he was reported missing last Wednesday, June 19. The online sensation seemed to disappear from the internet after he shared a now-deleted cryptic video at midnight on June 20, where he discussed having suicidal thoughts.

The video, which was titled “I’m Sorry,” contained a troubling note by Etika in its description. “I’ve lived an incredible life filled with thrills and happiness,” he wrote. “Even though I always was an odd ball out, I used that as my strength and brought together an incredible community of insane wild bois just like me. God I’ll miss you all so much.” He later added, “My time ends now, but if there is a way for me to, I’ll send you all as many blessings as I can from the other side.” In the video, Etika made similar sentiments.

We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased. https://t.co/sedwZZxglw — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 25, 2019

Earlier this month, Etika concerned fans when he took to Twitter to ask fans, “When should I have my next mental breakdown y’all?” One person responded, “June 20 a few days after most people should be out of school.” In response, Etika tweeted, “Gotchu I’mma put this sh** in my calendar.”

Etika had a history of mental health issues, as he’s posted troubling messages on social media in the past. In 2018, he left the following cryptic message on Reddit: “It’s my turn to die.” Hours after he sparked concern, Etika confirmed returned to the site to confirm that everything was alright. “Guys I’m fine, please stop worrying about me LOL. You know I like to be overdramatic. Carry on!!!”, he wrote.

His Twitch account has since been deleted, but Etika’s other social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram, remain visible. Our thoughts are with Etika’s friends and family during this time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.