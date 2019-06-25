Dog The Bounty Hunter Shares Photo Of Beth Chapman’s Hand As She Remains In Medically-Induced Coma

Two days after Beth Chapman was put into a medically-induced coma, Dog The Bounty Hunter shared his first photo from the hospital. He’s staying positive!

Beth Chapman, 51, is currently in a medically-induced coma due to her fight with throat cancer, but husband Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 66, is remaining at her hospital bedside. During a visit at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, the A&E Network star couldn’t help but notice one of his wife’s signature looks — her glamorous nails! Dog snapped a photo of Beth’s pretty acrylics and nail jewels and posted the photo to Twitter on June 24, writing, “You all know how she is about HER NAILS !!”

Just two days ago (June 22), Beth was rushed from her home in Hawaii to The Queen’s Medical Center because she was “in a lot of pain” and “required oxygen,” according to TMZ — a source close to the situation confirmed this with HollywoodLife. Beth was reportedly yanking tubes that fed her fluids and medications, and so doctors had to put her under a “mild sedation” which still didn’t completely help alleviate Beth’s agitation. This led to the decision to go forth with a medically-induced coma, which Beth and Dog’s family confirmed in a statement obtained by Hawaii News Now.

Beth has been surrounded by family members while she remains at the hospital, which our aforementioned source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The mother of four has been battling throat cancer since its return in Nov. 2018, after first being diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in Sept. 2017. Beth underwent one round of chemotherapy during her second fight with cancer, but opted out of the medicine in favor of natural treatments like CBD oil.

You all know how she is about HER NAILS !! pic.twitter.com/w8iWMYrWZd — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 25, 2019

On the day Beth was admitted to the hospital, Dog also took to his Twitter to write, “Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you.” As for the purpose of medically-induced comas, oncologist and palliative care expert Dr. Adil Akhtar EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “In a medically induced coma, the patients are put in a controlled state of deep unconsciousness. It is temporary, and its purpose is to prevent brain damage as a result of trauma or lack of oxygen to the brain. In her case, since she is suffering from throat cancer, she might have developed an airway obstruction or pneumonia, causing breathing difficulty and decreased oxygenation leading to a medically induced coma to save her life.”