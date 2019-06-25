See Pic
Hollywood Life

Dog The Bounty Hunter Shares Photo Of Beth Chapman’s Hand As She Remains In Medically-Induced Coma

Beth Chapman, Dog The Bounty Hunter
Shutterstock
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN FRANCE, GERMANY, POLAND ** Brooklyn, NY - Suri Cruise makes sure she keeps the NYC parks clean as she picks up after her pet during stroll at a Brooklyn park.Pictured: Suri CruiseBACKGRID USA 24 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Skyler2018 / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN GREECE ** Athens, GREECE - Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise arrive at Athens International Airport in Greece. The Mommy and Daughter duo set out to an unknown destination after spending a wonderful week on the Greek island of Lesvos visiting a refugees camp, Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: ISP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN GREECE ** Athens, GREECE - Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise arrive at Athens International Airport in Greece. The Mommy and Daughter duo set out to an unknown destination after spending a wonderful week on the Greek island of Lesvos visiting a refugees camp, Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: ISP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Katie Holmes, Suri CruiseAmerican Ballet Theater Spring Gala, Inside, New York, USA - 21 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Evening Writer

Two days after Beth Chapman was put into a medically-induced coma, Dog The Bounty Hunter shared his first photo from the hospital. He’s staying positive!

Beth Chapman, 51, is currently in a medically-induced coma due to her fight with throat cancer, but husband Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 66, is remaining at her hospital bedside. During a visit at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, the A&E Network star couldn’t help but notice one of his wife’s signature looks — her glamorous nails! Dog snapped a photo of Beth’s pretty acrylics and nail jewels and posted the photo to Twitter on June 24, writing, “You all know how she is about HER NAILS !!”

Just two days ago (June 22), Beth was rushed from her home in Hawaii to The Queen’s Medical Center because she was “in a lot of pain” and “required oxygen,” according to TMZ — a source close to the situation confirmed this with HollywoodLife. Beth was reportedly yanking tubes that fed her fluids and medications, and so doctors had to put her under a “mild sedation” which still didn’t completely help alleviate Beth’s agitation. This led to the decision to go forth with a medically-induced coma, which Beth and Dog’s family confirmed in a statement obtained by Hawaii News Now.

Beth has been surrounded by family members while she remains at the hospital, which our aforementioned source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The mother of four has been battling throat cancer since its return in Nov. 2018, after first being diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in Sept. 2017. Beth underwent one round of chemotherapy during her second fight with cancer, but opted out of the medicine in favor of natural treatments like CBD oil.

On the day Beth was admitted to the hospital, Dog also took to his Twitter to write, “Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you.” As for the purpose of medically-induced comas, oncologist and palliative care expert Dr. Adil Akhtar EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “In a medically induced coma, the patients are put in a controlled state of deep unconsciousness. It is temporary, and its purpose is to prevent brain damage as a result of trauma or lack of oxygen to the brain. In her case, since she is suffering from throat cancer, she might have developed an airway obstruction or pneumonia, causing breathing difficulty and decreased oxygenation leading to a medically induced coma to save her life.”