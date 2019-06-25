‘Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell Claps Back After Haters Troll Her For Leaving Daughter Nova, 4, At Home

Catelynn Lowell won’t allow MTV viewers to mom-shame her for indulging in one day of ‘me time’ — and neither will her husband, Tyler Baltierra.

Catelynn Lowell, 27, wants Teen Mom OG fans to give her a break. In the June 24 episode of the MTV show, her daughter Novalee, 4, threw a temper tantrum as Catelynn left their house to treat herself to a spa day. But it wasn’t just any ordinary day, as the reality television star had to remind judgmental fans after the episode aired. “Nova was FINE two minutes after I left! That was my first time by myself in MONTHS!!!” Catelynn tweeted on June 25, adding, “And it was my birthday! If you are a parent you know that sometimes u need me time!”

Tyler Baltierra, 27, fulfilled his supportive husband duties on Twitter. “Wait…so a kid throws a fit nowadays & we’re calling it ‘abandonment anxiety issues’!? I must have not received that memo, but thank you to all of the social media child therapists for this new diagnosis,” Novalee’s father tweeted amid the backlash, and threw in a sarcastic “Hahaha!” Of course, Catelynn retweeted this.

The haters seemed to forget that in that same episode, Catelynn surprised Nova with a new pony to help her daughter adjust to becoming a big sister. Fans just saw Catelynn deliver her and Tyler’s third child, a baby girl named Vaeda, in the June 17 episode of Teen Mom OG (the parents actually welcomed Vaeda on Feb. 21). Catelynn and Tyler’s first daughter, Carly, was put up for adoption after entering the world in 2009.

As you can see from Tyler’s swift Twitter defense, he and Catelynn are still going strong — yes, despite that trial separation! “Our relationship, I feel like we’re always strong. I think that we just go through bumps and it makes you stronger as a couple too, but yeah, we’re in a really good place,” Catelynn told E! News in an interview uploaded on June 11.

Fans freaked out after the longtime lovers temporarily lived in separate homes at the end of 2018, but Catelynn explained, “I think the biggest misconception people had about the trial separation was that like, ‘Oh my God, since you’re gonna live separate and do this then you’re automatically going to get a divorce, or you’re automatically gonna wanna see other people. And it wasn’t even like that. I feel like when we said the word ‘separation’ people blew it out of proportion of what it really was. It wasn’t as severe as how people were thinking it was.”