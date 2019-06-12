Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Reveal How Living Separately Made Them Stronger: We’re In A ‘Good Place’

As with any relationship, ‘Teem Mom OG’ stars Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra have faced a few ‘bumps’ along the way, but swear they’re only ‘stronger’ for it.

It was in 2018 that Catelynn Lowell, 27, & Tyler Baltierra, 27, revealed they were living in separate quarters, but now, they admit that it was the best choice for them. In a new interview, the couple revealed how taking a break from living under the same roof actually strengthened their relationship. “Our relationship, I feel like we’re always strong,” Catelynn shared with E! News. “I think that we just go through bumps and it makes you stronger as a couple too, but yeah, we’re in a really good place,” she said.

While a trial separation may have sounded like a direct road to divorce, Catelynn says that it had the exact opposite effect on their romance. “I think the biggest misconception people had about the trial separation was that like, ‘Oh my God, since you’re gonna live separate and do this then you’re automatically going to get a divorce, or you’re automatically gonna wanna see other people,'” Catelynn says. “And it wasn’t even like that. I feel like when we said the word ‘separation’ people blew it out of proportion of what it really was. It wasn’t as severe as how people were thinking it was.”

Catelynn credits therapy and learning to communicate as the reason for their newfound relationship, and admits the separation helped her grow as a person as well. “Him and I, when we went through that trial separation period or whatever, we worked a lot on ourselves as individuals, but also ourselves as a couple,” Catelynn explains. “I learned a lot of things for myself during that period of time in my life,” she said. It looks like Catelynn just put all those divorce rumors to rest.

In further proof that Catelynn and Tyler are going strong after their trial separation, the reality star shared a loving throwback photo with him on June 10. The sweet pic showed the Teen Mom star posing with her hubby and their first child, Carolyn Elizabeth Davis. “You guys have been there for it all,” she wrote to her followers. So true! Catelynn and Tyler also share Vaeda Luma Baltierra and Novalee Reign Baltierra together.