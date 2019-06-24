Will Smith & Jada Pinkett’s Daughter Willow, 18, Says She Might Want To Be In A ‘Polyamorous Throuple’

Willow Smith is considering a ‘polyamorous throuple’ where she could be in a relationship with one man and one woman.

Willow Smith has a very progressive view when it comes to romance. The topic of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s June 24 Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk was “Unconventional Relationships: Can Multiple Partners Work?” and her 18-year-old daughter revealed that her ideal situation would be a polyamorous throuple. “I love men and women equally. I’d want one man, one woman,” she explained. “I feel like I could be polyfidelitous (which is a committed relationship between multiple people) with those two people. I’m not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences.”

Willow continued “I focus a lot on the emotional connection and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don’t feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more.” Jada, 47, fully supported her daughter, telling her “Listen, you know me, Willow, whatever makes you happy,” adding ” I always tell her, never be afraid. You have to live who you’re not to know who you are.”

Willow’s 65-year-old grandmother Adrienne Banfield Jones was not on board with I Am Legend actress’ stance on relationships, telling her “I would not be excited about that. It doesn’t sit well with me, I don’t understand this emotional commitment.” Jada had a throuple on the show consisting of a man named Thomas, his wife Catherine and his girlfriend Nicole. Adrienne continued, “I’m listening to you guys, and I’m trying to stay open-minded but my gut tells me this is a bunch of frakkle-nakkle.”

One thing Willow isn’t down with is monogamy and marriage, which she described as “steeped in this idea of ownership.” She explained, “Monogamy, I feel – and this is just for me – I feel actually inhibits you from learning those skills of evolving past those feelings of insecurity. That feeling of “Oh, no, you can’t do this…if you were to do this, the world would crumble on both sides. There’s just no freedom, it’s all fear based.”

Jada revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 5 that the show about polyamory was all Willow’s idea! “Here’s the thing. It’s a throuple that Willow was actually following on Instagram. That’s how it all came to be. She became very curious about this polyamory thing,” when previewing the show that aired today. When Jimmy asked if he thought Willow would follow through with a throuple, she shrugged and said “Yeah. Possibly. I don’t know. Listen, she’s eighteen. Who the heck knows what the heck is gonna go down?”